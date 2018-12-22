El desnudo de la hija de Carlos Vives que se hizo viral
Lucy Vives realizó la publicación junto a una reflexión en torno al rol mujer en el siglo XXI
Lucy Vives, hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives, encendió las redes sociales con una publicación en la que se le observó semidesnuda y con una reflexión sobre el machismo y la mujer.
La publicación en Instagram, que ya cuenta con más de 70.000 likes, muestra a Vives con el torso desnudo, una chaqueta a su lado derecho y una prenda interior negra.
"En mi cultura, soy muy delgada, muy ambiciosa, muy egoísta, muy iracunda y muy inteligente para ser considerada una mujer. Verán, si ser una mujer significa ser todo lo que nunca he sido, pues sí, soy machua. Machua con cojones entonces. ¿Porque quién carajo quiere ser "mujer" bajo esas condiciones? Estoy bendecida con la oportunidad de haber salido en la portada de dos revistas de caballeros, y espero que poco a poco podamos redefinir la palabra mujer", dijo Vives al final de la publicación.
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself... take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
