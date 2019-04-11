El Nacional
Senador Scott: Tenemos que considerar el uso de militares en Venezuela

Rick Scott, senador de Florida en Estados Unidos, manifestó que su país "está con los patriotas venezolanos luchando para defender su libertad"

El senador estadounidense Rick Scott habló este jueves sobre la situación de Venezuela y señaló que cada vez es “más evidente” que su país considere el uso de activos militares para ofrecer ayuda.

“Se está volviendo claro que tendremos que considerar el uso de activos militares estadounidenses para entregar ayuda. Maduro y sus matones no nos han dejado otra opción”, escribió el político en Twitter.

Scott también manifestó su apoyo a más de los 200.000 venezolanos que residen actualmente en Florida. “Sus inquietudes son nuestras preocupaciones”, aseguró.

El político expresó su preocupación ante la crisis humanitaria en Venezuela, la cual considera como “una amenaza” a la vida de los ciudadanos y como la culpable del éxodo masivo en el país.

“Una sola cosa es clara: Maduro subestima a su gente. Pueden ser oprimidos, pero no son débiles. Pueden tener hambre, pero su hambre es por la libertad. Y están haciendo oír sus voces. Tenemos que escuchar”, expresó en la red social.

Scott también instó a “no parecer débiles” ante China, Rusia y Cuba. “Nuestros adversarios critican nuestra voluntad”, aseguró antes de ratificar que Estados Unidos deberá empezar el uso de militares para ayudar a los venezolanos.

“Estados Unidos está con los patriotas de Venezuela luchando para defender sus vidas, su libertad y su sagrado honor”, finalizó el político.

