Senador Scott: Tenemos que considerar el uso de militares en Venezuela

El senador estadounidense Rick Scott habló este jueves sobre la situación de Venezuela y señaló que cada vez es “más evidente” que su país considere el uso de activos militares para ofrecer ayuda.

“Se está volviendo claro que tendremos que considerar el uso de activos militares estadounidenses para entregar ayuda. Maduro y sus matones no nos han dejado otra opción”, escribió el político en Twitter.

Scott también manifestó su apoyo a más de los 200.000 venezolanos que residen actualmente en Florida. “Sus inquietudes son nuestras preocupaciones”, aseguró.

El político expresó su preocupación ante la crisis humanitaria en Venezuela, la cual considera como “una amenaza” a la vida de los ciudadanos y como la culpable del éxodo masivo en el país.

“Una sola cosa es clara: Maduro subestima a su gente. Pueden ser oprimidos, pero no son débiles. Pueden tener hambre, pero su hambre es por la libertad. Y están haciendo oír sus voces. Tenemos que escuchar”, expresó en la red social.

Scott también instó a “no parecer débiles” ante China, Rusia y Cuba. “Nuestros adversarios critican nuestra voluntad”, aseguró antes de ratificar que Estados Unidos deberá empezar el uso de militares para ayudar a los venezolanos.

“Estados Unidos está con los patriotas de Venezuela luchando para defender sus vidas, su libertad y su sagrado honor”, finalizó el político.

More than 200,000 Venezuelans live in Florida, and their concerns are our concerns.



And make no mistake; this is a crisis. It’s a humanitarian crisis that threatens the lives of the people of Venezuela and has created a flood of refugees numbering in the millions. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 11 de abril de 2019

There is only one option left to get aid to the people of Venezuela. It is something that no one is willing to talk about.



It is becoming clear that we will have to consider the use of American military assets to deliver aid. Maduro and his thugs have left us no choice. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 11 de abril de 2019

But one thing is clear: Maduro underestimates his people. They may be oppressed, but they are not weak. They may be hungry, but their hunger is for freedom. And they are making their voices heard.



We need to listen. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 11 de abril de 2019

Today, I’m urging the Administration, Congress, and the American people to see the crisis for what it is: a rising tide of social and political collapse encouraged and funded by our enemies. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 11 de abril de 2019

Second, we must break the hold the Cuban gov has on Venezuela. It’s imperative that the U.S. fully implement the sanctions contained in the Libertad Act to allow U.S. nationals to sue over property confiscated by the Cuban Gov & deny entry to those who traffic in stolen property. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 11 de abril de 2019

Fourth, we must not appear weak in the face of Chinese, Russian, and Cuban determination to prop up Maduro. Our adversaries question our will and our determination. Put simply, they don’t think we’re serious. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 11 de abril de 2019