El Nacional
Buscador

Mundo

  1. Home
  2. Mundo

Anatoly Kurmanaev: La ayuda humanitaria fue mal planeada

El periodista del The New York Times criticó como la oposición venezolana manejó el ingreso de la ayuda humanitaria al país

Manifestante rodeado de gas lacrimógeno

Foto: @USAenEspanol

Por EL NACIONAL

El periodista del The New York Times Anatoly Kurmanaev expresó este lunes su opinión sobre el ingreso de la ayuda humanitaria a Venezuela. Aseguró que, a pesar de que fue Maduro quien impidió su ingreso, es necesario ser críticos con el planeamiento que tuvo la oposición.

“La ayuda fue mal planeada y ejecutada. Muchos líderes de la oposición se enfocaron en relaciones públicas en lugar de la logística de conseguir la ayuda. Nadie tenía la imagen en general. Algunos disfrutan abiertamente de una confrontación con las fuerzas de Maduro. Otros esperaban que Estados Unidos lo solucionara por ellos”, dijo Kurmanaev en Twitter.

Destacó que no hubo ninguna intención de llevarla por la frontera con el estado Zulia, Amazonas, Apure, o por el Puente Unión. En estos lugares, aseguró, hay guerrilla, pero también tribus indígenas que pudieron haber apoyado.

El periodista detalló, en un hilo que realizó en la red social, que hubo una falta de organización y planeamiento. Uno de los ejemplos que uso fue lo que ocurrió en el puente Tienditas del lado de Venezuela.

“En el lado venezolano, la marcha ni siquiera se convocó. El paseo de San Cristóbal se desvaneció sin el liderazgo claro de la oposición. Grupos de caminantes varados podían ser vistos a lo largo de la carretera. Una docena de manifestantes, en su mayoría residentes de la aldea tienditas, dieron una valiente lucha a los centenares de guardias, FAES y DGCIM custodiando el puente”. Detalló que ese fue el caso de los diputados quienes estaban siempre con las cámaras en otro lugar.

Finalizó explicando cómo debió ser publicitado realmente esa fecha, pues ese día no ingresarían suficientes medicinas como para aliviar la situación, algo que la oposición predicaba y el periodista criticó.

“Entiendo que el 23 de febrero sólo se pretendía abrir el canal humanitario, que entonces se alimentaría constantemente con nuevos suministros. Decir que ‘el 23 de Febrero abriremos un canal humanitario’ sería más honesto que decir ‘el 23 de febrero traer comida y medicina y deshacerse de Maduro”.

Últimos Videos

Te recomendamos

Las5noticias de portada

Lo + compartido

Top Vídeos