Anatoly Kurmanaev: La ayuda humanitaria fue mal planeada

El periodista del The New York Times Anatoly Kurmanaev expresó este lunes su opinión sobre el ingreso de la ayuda humanitaria a Venezuela. Aseguró que, a pesar de que fue Maduro quien impidió su ingreso, es necesario ser críticos con el planeamiento que tuvo la oposición.

“La ayuda fue mal planeada y ejecutada. Muchos líderes de la oposición se enfocaron en relaciones públicas en lugar de la logística de conseguir la ayuda. Nadie tenía la imagen en general. Algunos disfrutan abiertamente de una confrontación con las fuerzas de Maduro. Otros esperaban que Estados Unidos lo solucionara por ellos”, dijo Kurmanaev en Twitter.

Destacó que no hubo ninguna intención de llevarla por la frontera con el estado Zulia, Amazonas, Apure, o por el Puente Unión. En estos lugares, aseguró, hay guerrilla, pero también tribus indígenas que pudieron haber apoyado.

El periodista detalló, en un hilo que realizó en la red social, que hubo una falta de organización y planeamiento. Uno de los ejemplos que uso fue lo que ocurrió en el puente Tienditas del lado de Venezuela.

“En el lado venezolano, la marcha ni siquiera se convocó. El paseo de San Cristóbal se desvaneció sin el liderazgo claro de la oposición. Grupos de caminantes varados podían ser vistos a lo largo de la carretera. Una docena de manifestantes, en su mayoría residentes de la aldea tienditas, dieron una valiente lucha a los centenares de guardias, FAES y DGCIM custodiando el puente”. Detalló que ese fue el caso de los diputados quienes estaban siempre con las cámaras en otro lugar.

Finalizó explicando cómo debió ser publicitado realmente esa fecha, pues ese día no ingresarían suficientes medicinas como para aliviar la situación, algo que la oposición predicaba y el periodista criticó.

“Entiendo que el 23 de febrero sólo se pretendía abrir el canal humanitario, que entonces se alimentaría constantemente con nuevos suministros. Decir que ‘el 23 de Febrero abriremos un canal humanitario’ sería más honesto que decir ‘el 23 de febrero traer comida y medicina y deshacerse de Maduro”.

I have spent the last three weeks reporting on the Venezuelan aid lift in Caracas, Tachira & Cucuta. This is what I can say about the campaign. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

First, the lion's share of the blame for the current impasse lays with Maduro. By refusing to even recognize humanitarian crisis & blocking the aid he condemns thousands to premature death. That said, I believe we need to look critically at the opposition's strategy & performance — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

The aid lift was poorly planned & executed. Many opposition leaders focused on PR instead of nitty-gritty logistics of getting the aid in. No one had the overall picture. Some openly relished a confrontation with Maduro's forces. Others expected the US to sort it out for them. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

The opposition's message of imminent salvation was misleading. Pretty much every opposition leader & activist talked about "food & medicine" that would flood into Venezuela on the 23rd. The fact is there was no medicine to bring in on that date. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

Supplies that have reached Cucuta by Saturday were mostly food. There were some hygiene kits, nutritional supplements & medical supplies like gloves & syringes. All of the above have big impact on health. But it is not medicine. pic.twitter.com/BcIv4Tkssm — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

Some opposition leaders talked about a small room with basic medicines in the back of the Cucuta warehouse. This was not confirmed by USAID or one of the people in the aid trucks. The opposition's message raised unfair expectations among some of the most vulnerable Venezuelans. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

Dozens of chronic patients we interviewed in the past week said local TV stations and social media was filled with stories claiming all sorts of drugs for chronic diseases were stocked in the Cucuta warehouse. No one in the opposition sought to dismiss these reports. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

What was originally planned as a multi-pronged push on the borders from land, sea & air, ended up being reduced to the three bridges to Cucuta & the main road to Brazil. The Puerto Rico ship, the Curacao deport were expensive PR stunts doomed to failure. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

No attempt was made to bring the aid through the porous borders of Zulia, Amazonas or Apure or even Tachira's lesser-known Union Bridge, some of which had friendly indigenous populations & greater chances of defections at remote checkpoints. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

The presence of guerrillas in the areas mentioned above does make them more risky, but it the aim was actually to bring the aid in, they offered higher chances of success, especially if done in cooperation with local indigenous leaders. Yet the cameras were elsewhere. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

The centerpiece of the opposition's plan for Saturday was a massive march on the Tienditas bridge from both sides which was meant to put the security cordons in untenable clutch and open the path to the aid convoy. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

On the Venezuelan side, the march never even convened. The walk from San Cristobal fizzled out without clear leadership from opposition lawmakers. Groups of stranded walkers could be seen along the road to Tienditas throughout Sat. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

A few dozen of protesters, mostly residents of the Tienditas hamlet, gave a brave fight to the hundreds of Guards, FAES & DGCIM guarding the bridge. I didn't see a single opposition lawmaker in the area supporting them. Most were with the TV cameras elsewhere. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

Most of the protesters got stuck in guarimbas in San Antonio & Ureña. They broke out when Guards pushed back locals trying to cross to Cucuta for work, but the opposition leaders' failure to prepare for such an event was obvious and admitted. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

Most controversially, the burned trucks on the Ureña bridge. Guaido on Saturday talked about repressors who "burn medicines in front of the sick." Again, we know there were no medicines in any meaningful quantities. Maybe some medical supplies. Not medicines. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

I think more effort should be made to find out what exactly happened to the trucks, given the significance the images of burning aid will acquire in the coming days. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

If you’re interesting in this topic, this story we did with @MeridithKohut @IsayenHG tells it from the patients’s perspective https://t.co/LPyrzuZwbC — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 25 de febrero de 2019

Given the polemic sparked by this thread, here are some clarifications based on new information I have since learned and omissions in previous tweets. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 26 de febrero de 2019

First, it was not my intention to minimize the horrific violence unleashed by Maduro's armed thugs on Saturday. It has been well documented, including by me, and is not in dispute. My intent was to add a new angle to the public discussion. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 26 de febrero de 2019

Nor did I want to disparage the work of hundreds volunteers, activists, opposition lawmakers & strategists who worked behind the scenes to their best ability to bring & distribute the aid. The failure was in combining and organizing these efforts. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 26 de febrero de 2019

The focus on Cucuta at the expense of other border regions appears to be caused at least in part by the Colombian government's reluctance to allow the opposition to use other parts of its territory for the aid lift. — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 26 de febrero de 2019

There was indeed a small stock of medicines in the Cucuta depot last week, though USAID and opposition don't say how much & what kind. The point is that the very limited supplies of meds diverged greatly from the opposition's message that #23F would make a difference for the sick — Anatoly Kurmanaev (@AKurmanaev) 26 de febrero de 2019