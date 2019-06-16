Los MTV Movie & TV Awards se entregan este lunes

Una de las galas más populares entre los jóvenes celebra una nueva edición. Los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 se llevarán a cabo en Santa Mónica, California, mañana lunes a partir de las 9:00 pm.

La serie Game of Thrones, la película Avengers: Endgame y el documental RBG lideran con cuatro nominaciones cada una las candidaturas de los premios que desde el 2017 se llaman oficialmente MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, debido a la creciente popularidad de las series de televisión.

Avengers: Endgame buscará convertirse en la Mejor Película y para ello deberán vencer a BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I've Loved Before y Us.

El premio a la Mejor Serie se lo disputarán Game of Thrones, Big Mouth, Riverdale, Schitt's Creek y The Haunting of Hill House.

Los premios contarán con la animación de Zachary Levi. La ceremonia también contará con música en vivo, a cargo de Lizzo, Martin Garrix, Macklemore y Patrick Stump.

La gala se realizará en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, donde también se situará la alfombra roja por la que pasearán todos los invitados e invitadas al evento televisivo y cinematográfico del año.

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son unos premios muy desenfadados, que reconocen categorías como Mejor Beso o Mejor Lucha y, además, una de sus singularidades es que no distinguen entre hombres y mujeres en sus apartados de actuación.

Así, en la categoría de Mejor Interpretación en Película figuran como nominados Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) y Sandra Bullock (Bird Box).

En el mismo sentido, la distinción a la Mejor Interpretación en una Serie se la disputarán Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gina Rodríguez (Jane the Virgin), Jason Mitchell (The Chi) y Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Zachari Levi, el popular Shazam, será el conductor de la gala | FOTO AFP

LISTA DE NOMINADOS:

Estos son los principales candidatos de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

MEJOR HÉROE

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

MEJOR VILLANO

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

MEJOR SERIE DE TV

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN SERIE DE TV

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

MEJOR BESO

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

REALEZA DE LOS REALITIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN COMEDIA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

PERFORMANCE REVELACIÓN

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

MEJOR PELEA

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

MEJOR HEROE DE LA VIDA REAL

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

PERFORMANCE MÁS ATERRADORA

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

MEJOR ANFITRIÓN

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOMENTO “MAS MEMEABLE”

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence