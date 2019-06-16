El Nacional
Los MTV Movie & TV Awards se entregan este lunes

Las figuras más populares del cine y la televisión  se darán cita en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California. Game of Thrones y Avengers: Endgame partes como favoritas, con cuatro postulaciones, al igual que el documental RBG

ctv-99o-tony
Por EL COMERCIO | GDA | PERÚ

Una de las galas más populares entre los jóvenes celebra una nueva edición. Los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 se llevarán a cabo en Santa Mónica, California, mañana lunes a partir de las 9:00 pm.

La serie Game of Thrones, la película Avengers: Endgame y el documental RBG lideran con cuatro nominaciones cada una las candidaturas de los premios que desde el 2017 se llaman oficialmente MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, debido a la creciente popularidad de las series de televisión.

Avengers: Endgame buscará convertirse en la Mejor Película y para ello deberán vencer a BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I've Loved Before Us.

El premio a la Mejor Serie se lo disputarán Game of Thrones, Big Mouth, Riverdale, Schitt's Creek The Haunting of Hill House.

Los premios contarán con la animación de Zachary Levi. La ceremonia también contará con música en vivo, a cargo de Lizzo, Martin Garrix, Macklemore y Patrick Stump.

La gala se realizará en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, donde también se situará la alfombra roja por la que pasearán todos los invitados e invitadas al evento televisivo y cinematográfico del año.

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son unos premios muy desenfadados, que reconocen categorías como Mejor Beso o Mejor Lucha y, además, una de sus singularidades es que no distinguen entre hombres y mujeres en sus apartados de actuación.

Así, en la categoría de Mejor Interpretación en Película figuran como nominados Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) y Sandra Bullock (Bird Box).

En el mismo sentido, la distinción a la Mejor Interpretación en una Serie se la disputarán Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gina Rodríguez (Jane the Virgin), Jason Mitchell (The Chi) y Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Zachari Levi, el popular Shazam, será el conductor de la gala | FOTO AFP

LISTA DE NOMINADOS:

Estos son los principales candidatos de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us 

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

MEJOR HÉROE

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

MEJOR VILLANO

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

MEJOR SERIE DE TV

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN SERIE DE TV

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

MEJOR BESO

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

REALEZA DE LOS REALITIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN COMEDIA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

PERFORMANCE REVELACIÓN

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

MEJOR PELEA

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

MEJOR HEROE DE LA VIDA REAL

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

PERFORMANCE MÁS ATERRADORA

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

MEJOR ANFITRIÓN

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOMENTO “MAS MEMEABLE”

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Televisión , Cine

