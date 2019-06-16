Los MTV Movie & TV Awards se entregan este lunes
Las figuras más populares del cine y la televisión se darán cita en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California. Game of Thrones y Avengers: Endgame partes como favoritas, con cuatro postulaciones, al igual que el documental RBG
Una de las galas más populares entre los jóvenes celebra una nueva edición. Los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 se llevarán a cabo en Santa Mónica, California, mañana lunes a partir de las 9:00 pm.
La serie Game of Thrones, la película Avengers: Endgame y el documental RBG lideran con cuatro nominaciones cada una las candidaturas de los premios que desde el 2017 se llaman oficialmente MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, debido a la creciente popularidad de las series de televisión.
Avengers: Endgame buscará convertirse en la Mejor Película y para ello deberán vencer a BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I've Loved Before y Us.
El premio a la Mejor Serie se lo disputarán Game of Thrones, Big Mouth, Riverdale, Schitt's Creek y The Haunting of Hill House.
Los premios contarán con la animación de Zachary Levi. La ceremonia también contará con música en vivo, a cargo de Lizzo, Martin Garrix, Macklemore y Patrick Stump.
La gala se realizará en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, donde también se situará la alfombra roja por la que pasearán todos los invitados e invitadas al evento televisivo y cinematográfico del año.
Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son unos premios muy desenfadados, que reconocen categorías como Mejor Beso o Mejor Lucha y, además, una de sus singularidades es que no distinguen entre hombres y mujeres en sus apartados de actuación.
Así, en la categoría de Mejor Interpretación en Película figuran como nominados Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) y Sandra Bullock (Bird Box).
En el mismo sentido, la distinción a la Mejor Interpretación en una Serie se la disputarán Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gina Rodríguez (Jane the Virgin), Jason Mitchell (The Chi) y Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).
Zachari Levi, el popular Shazam, será el conductor de la gala | FOTO AFP
LISTA DE NOMINADOS:
Estos son los principales candidatos de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Us
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
MEJOR HÉROE
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
MEJOR VILLANO
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
MEJOR SERIE DE TV
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt's Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN SERIE DE TV
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
MEJOR BESO
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
REALEZA DE LOS REALITIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN COMEDIA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
PERFORMANCE REVELACIÓN
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
MEJOR PELEA
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
MEJOR HEROE DE LA VIDA REAL
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
PERFORMANCE MÁS ATERRADORA
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
MEJOR ANFITRIÓN
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MOMENTO “MAS MEMEABLE”
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
