Katy Perry impacta en las redes sociales con su nuevo look

La cantante estadounidense sorprendió al publicar una fotografía con su larga cabellera

La cantante llevaba más de dos años intentando comprar una propiedad perteneciente a la Iglesia católica estadounidense 

Por GDA | EL NUEVO DÍA | PUERTO RICO

Alguien que siempre llama la atención en las redes sociales es Katy Perry, quien esta vez sorprendió a sus seguidores no solo por su belleza y talento, sino también por su cambio de look. Y es que la cantante se ha caracterizado desde los inicios de su carrera por ser una artista camaleónica.

Y aunque desde hace meses la habíamos visto con el pelo corto, el tiempo pasó y la artista dejó crecer su cabellera, lo cual dio como resultado este cambio de imagen que compartió en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, en la que dejó boquiabiertos a sus fans.

En cuanto la cantante publicó su nuevo look, sus más fieles seguidores se hicieron presentes y no pudieron esperar para expresarle lo bien que se ve. La fotografía ha generado más de 1,800,000 "me encanta" y miles de comentarios, hasta el momento. 

"Amo tu cabello", "Tu cabello es mi favorito", "Hermosa mujer", "Woow", entre otros comentarios que con emojis demostraron la sorpresa al ver el cambio de imagen de la intérprete de "Firework".

Hay que recordar que durante su exitosa carrera como cantante, Katy Perry siempre ha llamado la atención por sus cambios de look y extravagantes vestimentas. 

La más reciente fue con la que se presentó en la Met Gala 2019, a la que llegó con un atuendo inspirado en candelabros, y recibió cientos de comentarios, positivas y negativas, hasta el punto que ella misma se burló de su atuendo.

