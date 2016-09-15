Michelle Rodríguez se transformó para interpretar a transgénero
Pese al radical cambio de la actriz, la pieza fue destrozada por la crítica tras su estreno en el Festival de Cine de Toronto
Michelle Rodríguez cambió radicalmente su apariencia para Reassignment, un thriller en el que interpreta a un hombre que para ocultar sus crímenes se somete a una operación de cambio de sexo. Aunque la actriz manifestó su satisfacción por el trabajo realizado, luego de su estreno en el Festival de Cine de Toronto, la película fue destrozada por los críticos.
"Reassignment es una película hecha con tan asombrosa estupidez que merece ser estudiada por futuras generaciones sobre el por qué y cómo finalmente se llegó a hacer", escribió Benjamin Lee en el diario británico The Guardian, mientras la activista transgénero Elizabeth Marie Rivera se animó a llamar a un boicot contra el filme que presenta una visión "retorcida" de dicha comunidad.
Movida por estas críticas, Michelle Rodríguez utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para asegurar que sentía feliz de haber corrido el riesgo de hacer una película como esta. "La industria anda tan baja de creatividad que, a veces, me dan ganas de gritar. Pero en vez de ello, hice lo que siempre hago cuando me aburro con el 'status quo': rodé una película de serie B para expresar mi frustración", añadió.
En otra parte del mensaje de Instagram, la actriz explica cómo logró cambiar su imagen para verse así:
La estrella de Rápidos y furiosos explicó que se valió de "prótesis de senos" y mucho implante de cabello para tener la apariencia de un hombre convertido en mujer. "Nunca me sentí más mujer que cuando interpreté a un hombre", sentenció en este mensaje:
Heheheh at TIFF promoting 'TomBoy A Revengers Tale' producers are convinced the new movie title should be re-assignment but I'll stick to the title I signed on to shoot... 'Tomboy'. It's in the B Movie genre, a culture shock pic, shot like a 'film Noir' graphic novel. I played a male assassin for four days in the movie, boy was that beard itchy. Then out revenge, a twisted Doctor played by Sigourney Weaver decides to take my character's manhood away with a sex change to teach him a lesson. I never felt more like a woman than when I played a man. For the rest of the film I was a man stuck in a newly operated sex changed body. I had fake boob covers to look like man implants & I wore a fake hairy 'mangina' which you can't really see cause they made it so hairy. In retrospect I'm I glad took the plunge, the industry seems to be running low on edgy creativity & 'real take a chance' controversy, sometimes it makes me want to scream, instead I did what I always do when I'm bored with the 'status quo', I shot crazy b movie Indy to express my frustration. I wish I had more than a few weeks to prepare for this flic, I would have gained a lot more weight, & we would have made some hairy arms to match my Mediterranean look. I feel that my skinny build sometimes comes off hermaphoditic in the film, especially when you add the crazy male chest for the nude sequences. Lol hope y'all will enjoy the flic sometime, when we sell it of course... It's interesting to say the least.